Tripura Science and Technology Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on December 21 said that the state government would soon open the first ''Science City'' of the state built at Siddhi Asram under West Tripura district.

Varma further said that the date is yet to finalize and some works are left but it will be inaugurated shortly in presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

“The erstwhile left front government had left the construction work in mid-way. However late, when a minister was dropped I took over the charge of Science and Technology. Somehow we managed to resume the work with lots of effort and funds were released from the Ministry of Culture for the remaining construction works”, the DyCM added.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the state government had completed the construction works and now the Science City is ready to be inaugurated partially for the visitors.

He further informed that only 30 per cent of work was done during the then government and now the construction of the entire building has been completed

“Ministry of Culture has funded us for procuring exhibits. Three galleries are fully ready that can be opened anytime”, the minister said.

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