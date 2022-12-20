Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has been awarded first prize for ‘Load Despatch Centre excellence in the power sector, said Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday.

Dev Varma who is also the power minister of the state said TSECL is working to light up people's lives.

“The state government has given priority to the development of electricity services and infrastructure. Investment in electricity services has also increased”, he said.

He said that the LDC Excellence Award-2022 was given to TSECL at the 22nd National Power System Conference held at Delhi IIT on December 17.

GCILD and FOLD Chairman KPS Bhava presented the award to TSECL (Transmission) General Manager Ranjan Debbarma.

The National Power System Conference and Forum of Load Dispatcher Sub Group Committee awarded this award to Tripura State Load Despatch Center under TSECL as the best in the emerging category among 14 states in the emerging category across the country.

He further said that a lot of work is currently underway in the power sector.

“Gandacherra-Ambassa in Dhalai district, 132 KV line will be commissioned on December 23. Engineers, linemen, and other employees of all levels of TSECL work day and night. The state got this award due to the efforts of the Engineers, linemen, and employees of TSECL”, he said.

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