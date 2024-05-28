Tripura Police arrested five persons and seized cannabis while they were en route to Silchar from Dharmanagar in Tripura's North District on Tuesday.

The arrests occurred on an inter-state bus bound for Silchar from Dharmanagar at the Churaibari check post on the Assam-Tripura border.

After stopping the smuggling of ganja for several days, five smugglers from Bihar were caught again on Tuesday afternoon.

Churaibari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Samaresh Das said that at around 5 PM on Tuesday, a bus numbered AS11BC-0462 from Dharmanagar to Silchar arrived at Churaibari police station on the Assam-Tripura border.



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“We had information regarding the smuggling, so we stopped the bus and searched the vehicle. During the search, we seized small packets containing cannabis hidden in the bodies of five persons. The black market value of the seized seven kg of ganja is worth several lakh rupees,” he said.

The five persons were identified as Shivani Rani (24), Bhullu Singh (28), Amar Nath (35), Satyaranjan Gain (43), and Bhullu Kumar (29).

“They are all residents of Vaishali district of Bihar. We have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the accused persons,” he added.