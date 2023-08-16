Border Security Force (BSF) along with Tripura police on August 15 apprehended five people with narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore.

The seizure was made after the security forces acting on specific intelligence input, foiled the smuggling attempt and seized 27, 800 Yaba Tablets, 1146 bottles of Phensedyl, 31 heads of cattle, vehicle 03, Mobile 04 having a combined seizure value Rs 1.65 crore.

They also apprehended five suspected smugglers from different operations.

''All the seized cattle have been handed over to Baba Gorakhnath Goshala Dharmanagar through police. While other seized items and apprehended suspected smugglers have been handed over to the police for further investigation and necessary action as per law of the land,'' said an official statement.

In July this year, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had informed that drugs worth over Rs 101 crore were in the state in the last three years.

''Illegal drugs worth over Rs 101.66 crores have been seized in the last three years. Furthermore, more than 2,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with the buying and selling of drugs,'' Saha said while replying to questions raised by two MLAs in the Assembly.

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