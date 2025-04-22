In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the police personnel of Government Railway Police along with other security agencies have arrested five human traffickers from three locals under West Tripura District.

GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said that based on tip off a raid was conducted today early morning in Lankamura, Sharmalunga, and Sanmura areas of West Tripura District on Monday.

He said that the arrests were made in connection with two ongoing cases related to human trafficking.

Acting on a secret tip-off received by GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, a joint operation was launched by Agartala GRP Police Station in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police.



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“The accused had reportedly been absconding from the area for a long time. A special team at Agartala GRP Police Station is currently interrogating the accused. Sources indicate that more arrests are likely as the investigation deepens. The arrested individuals will be produced before the Court later today for appropriate police remand”, he said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumon Das alias Bikash (39), Rahul Das (27), Bishwajit Das (49), Anibesh Sarkar (31), Jewel Sarkar (26) “They all are residents of Lankamura, Sharmalunga, and Sanmura areas of West Tripura district”, he added.

In past few days as many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Agartala Railway Station when they entered in Tripura illegally to go to outside of the state.