A day after the BSF stated that illegal infiltration is a major challenge in Tripura, on Tuesday, five Rohingyas including two minors were detained at Piturbazar Motor Stand under Kailashahar of Unakoti District.

Speaking with reporters, Unakoti District Superintendent of Police, Kanta Jangir, said, "We have detained five Rohingyas. Interrogation is underway to determine how they entered the state and their intentions. We will definitely apprehend the tout who facilitated their entry into Tripura. Among the five persons, there are two males, two females, and one child."



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Whiles sources indicated that they entered India by crossing the barbed wire border of India-Bangladesh in the Maguruli area and intended to travel to Hyderabad, prompting the Kailashahar police station to respond to the tip-off, leading to their arrest and subsequent transfer to the police station.