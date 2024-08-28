Tripura Police, Government Railway Police, and Border Security Force have detained five Indian touts for aiding Bangladeshi nationals in illegally crossing the international border, along with three Bangladeshi nationals.

Speaking to reporters, Officer-in-Charge of the Government Railway Police, Tapas Das, stated that late last night, they arrested three Indian touts from the Narayanpur area near MBB Airport who had been absconding for a long time.

"All of them are residents near MBB Airport. They were involved in a human trafficking case. Along with BSF and other sister agencies, we have detained them. They assisted Bangladeshi nationals in illegally crossing the international border," he said.



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The trio, identified as Suklal Sarkar, Pradip Sarkar, and Biswajit Acharya, are all residents of the MBB Airport area.

Meanwhile, the BSF, in a press release, informed that on August 27, based on specific intelligence, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the Kaiyadepha area under Sepahijala District while attempting to cross back into Bangladesh by breaching the border fence.

"Based on the revelations made by the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals, a joint operation was conducted by the BSF and Tripura Police on the morning of August 28 in Ward No. 2 of the Indian village of Kaiyadepha, and two touts involved in facilitating cross-border movement of Bangladeshi nationals were arrested," said the BSF.