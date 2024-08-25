The education sector in Tripura has suffered massive losses due to the flood, with over 200 schools being damaged, amounting to Rs 11 crore, while over 12,000 students lost their books.

Addressing a press conference, Director of Secondary Education N.C. Sharma on Sunday said that students have faced numerous issues due to the flood.

“Many school and college students are currently in relief camps. We have gathered a preliminary report as the situation in parts of Gomati district is still critical. As per the preliminary report, Rs 11 crore worth of infrastructure has been damaged. Additionally, in South District, two schools were completely destroyed after a massive landslide hit them. According to the report, relief camps were opened in 239 schools, many of which were submerged. We are working to disinfect the schools, and school inspectors, along with District Education Officers, have started their work. Over 209 schools have been damaged. As per reports, 12,000 students lost their books due to the floods, which will be provided by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Our first priority is to clean the schools; otherwise, children may face health problems,” said the official.

Also read: Tripura flood situation improving; 1.17 lakh people affected, death toll hits 26



He further stated that around 12,356 books are required for the students.

“We are ready with the books. Loading has already been completed. We will be sending them to the South District tomorrow,” he told reporters.



Meanwhile, Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma said that on August 21st, it was decided to close down all higher education institutions.



“We have also extended the closure until further notice. All semester exams have been postponed. According to the initial report, Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College in Belonia and Swami Vivekananda College in Mohanpur have suffered partial damage. Some public libraries have also been affected, with around 8,000 books damaged. Relief camps have been opened in two colleges. The reopening of colleges will be decided by the government,” he added.