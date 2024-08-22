The severe flood in Tripura from 19th August has affected over 17 lakh population and 65,400 persons have already taken shelter while the death toll reaches 20.

As per Revenue Secretary of Tripura, Brijesh Pandey due to very heavy and continuous rainfall over the past four days since 19th August the water level of rivers in Tripura has remained inflated significantly.

He said that Tripura received one of the highest levels of rainfall in last 24 hours on August 22 notably in South Tripura District (Bogafa: 493.6 mm), Sepahijala District (Sonamura: 293.4 mm), West Tripura District (Agartala: 233 mm) and Gomati District (Udaipur: 155 mm).

“As a result, the whole State is affected with floods very badly. Particularly Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti and West Tripura Districts have been severely affected”, said Pandey.

The official said that this is an unprecedented situation and is being closely monitored at the highest level.

“Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has again taken stock of the situation and reviewed the relief and response measures today afternoon wherein the Chief Secretary, Secretary, (Disaster Management) and other senior officers were present in the meeting. The State machinery is working very hard in close coordination with various state departments and central agencies to mitigate impact of disaster on citizens. MHA, NDMA, Air Force and NDRF have been supporting State’s efforts”, he said.

The official said that water Level of rivers in six locations across the state is above the danger mark in Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura and Unakoti Districts.



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A total 450 relief camps have been opened by the District Administration since 19th August for providing shelter to over 65,400 persons in the State.

“The population affected in the State is estimated to be over 17 lakh. The District Administration have been providing necessary emergency relief, including food, drinking water, medical help etc. in relief camps. Officers from various departments including Rural Development, Water Resources, Power, PWD, Forest, Police, Fire Service & Paramilitary Forces have been working round the clock for last four days to mitigate the impact of floods & provide relief & rescue operations to affected families”, he told reporters.

He said that till date, 14 persons have lost lives and 2 persons are reportedly to be missing.

While another report suggested in South District more six persons died in a landslide that occurred last night.

Meanwhile, a reporter from Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department informed that due to the flood a total 844 poles broken and 151 transformer, 310Km conductors, 2 sub-stations are damaged.

The report said that landslides occurred in 2032 locations, out of which 1789 locations have been cleared and the restoration work is going on in full swing. Erosion to roads occurred at 1952 locations, out of which till date 579 locations have been restored. Total 153 number of Dozers are deployed across the State to clear debris. Around 200 field Engineers are working round the clock to combat the situation.

“The frequent and intense rains are continuously causing disruption to restoration work. Bus service from Chandrapur, Nagerjala and Radhanagar has been deferred. All railway service from Agartala has been deferred”, said the report.

As per preliminary estimates, around 5000 ha Vegetables and 1.20 lakh ha paddy land area is still under submerged condition causing full and part damages to the crops.

The state government has deployed 26 teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force (Tripura State Rifles) from all 14 Battalions, and 4 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are in action for rescue purpose.

“In addition, four NDRF teams (120 personnel) airlifted from Arunachal have landed in Agartala today and are being deployed Gomati, West Tripura and Sepahijala districts. Previous 4 teams consisting of about 100 members have been engaged in South Tripura, West Tripura, Unakoti and Khowai Districts. More than 2000 volunteers of Civil Defense and Aapda Mitra have been engaged in relief and rescue operations.

On State Government’s request, Govt. of India has provided 2 helicopters for airlifting of stranded people in Gomati and South Tripura districts. Helicopters have conducted recce for rescue operation. It is being used for airdropping one NDRF team and food items to Amarpur”, the report said.

As per the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to occur for today and tomorrow in many parts of the State. IMD has issued red alert for the whole of State for today and in four districts for tomorrow.