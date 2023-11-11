For the first time, the Diwali Mela and puja of Tripurasundari Temple will be live-streamed across Tripura.

Tripurasundari is one of the fifty-one Hindu pithas of India, recognized as a holy and sacred place in Tripura.

Speaking on the issue, the ruling BJP MLA of Mata Bari Assembly Constituency, Abhishek Debroy, stated that work for the Diwali Mela is in full swing.

“Today, the work of lighting is ongoing. Like every year, this year's illumination will be different. Live streaming will happen for the first time across the state, with screens installed by the State government. Puja rituals and fairs will be live-streamed,” said the MLA.

He further informed that Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha will inaugurate the fair, and this time the fair will last for three days.

“We are expecting around 9 lakh people to visit this year. The entire temple will be decorated with natural flowers. We are also planning to arrange for food and lodging for saints visiting Mata Bari during Diwali Mela,” he informed.

The fair will feature 16 stalls displaying the government's development work, along with about 600 shops selling various items and products. Tickets for 6,664 shops were sold, and it is believed that Rs 8 to 9 thousand were collected for each. The fair will also include cultural programs, musical shows, fireworks, and other attractions.

The fair organizers have made elaborate arrangements for the security and traffic management of the event.

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