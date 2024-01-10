The Tripura Forest Department, in collaboration with Aranyak, Guwahati, and Tripura University, commenced a three-day consultative workshop for wildlife managers on Wednesday to ensure the sustainable survival and thriving of hoolock gibbons in their natural habitats.

Details provided by the Tripura Forest Department revealed that 17 primate experts from Northeast India, along with frontline personnel from the Forest Department and community representatives from gibbon habitats across the state, are participating in the workshop.

The Forest Department stated, "A consultative workshop on the preparation of the Hoolock Gibbon Action Plan for the state of Tripura is being organized by the Tripura Forest Department in collaboration with Aranyak, Guwahati, and Tripura University from 10th to 12th Jan 2024 at Tripura University. Seventeen primate experts from Northeast India are participating, along with frontliners from the Forest Department and community representatives from gibbon habitats across the state."



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The source further explained that the primary objective of the Hoolock Gibbon Conservation Action Plan is to ensure the sustainable survival and thriving of hoolock gibbons in their natural habitats.

"This comprehensive plan aims to address key challenges faced by gibbons and primates in general, thereby promoting the long-term biodiversity of Tripura," added the source.

The specific objectives include the finalization of protocols for population monitoring, formulation of strategies for habitat restoration, methods to engage communities in conservation education, sensitization of law enforcement agencies, development of manuals for capacity building and training, and conducting scientific research and behavioural studies.