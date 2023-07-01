Tripura's Finance Minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, on July 1, emphasized the pivotal role played by taxpayers in the overall development of the country.

During the inauguration of the GST Day celebrations at Agartala Town Hall today, Singha Roy highlighted the importance of tax revenue in driving national progress.

"The money collected from taxes is crucially utilized for the development of the country. Taxpayers play a vital role in the overall development of the nation," he said.

Singha Roy also urged individuals to actively participate in the country's development by ensuring the timely payment of taxes. He also encouraged those who are not yet involved with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to engage with the system promptly.

Reflecting on the introduction of GST in 2017, the Finance Minister acknowledged the initial challenges faced by traders in tax compliance but commended the system as a breakthrough in tax payment.

Speaking about the welfare initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Singha Roy highlighted the successful implementation of various programs for the benefit of people both nationally and within the state.

He further expressed appreciation for the efforts being made to enhance the well-being of citizens.

Finance Secretary Brijesh Pandey, also present at the event, congratulated taxpayers and acknowledged the significant increase in tax collection since the introduction of GST.

Pandey encouraged businesses to participate in GST and actively contribute to the overall development of the country.

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