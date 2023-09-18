Urging the cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a banned outfit, to join the mainstream and advocate for the rights of the indigenous people of Tripura in New Delhi, the royal scion and former chairman of TIPRA Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, criticized the CPIM for neglecting the indigenous population during their tenure.

Speaking on Facebook Live, Pradyot emphasized that his sole purpose is to serve his community and it is imperative to keep the indigenous people informed about the progress of Tipra Motha’s movement, as well as the discussions with the central government regarding their rights and demands.

"I speak not just for myself, but for my people. Our primary demand is Greater Tipraland, and we hope that the Government of India will recognize that development in Tripura is impossible without the active involvement of the indigenous population. This land belonged to us and the Tiprasa, but now we are peacefully fighting for our rights. Talks with the central government are in an advanced stage. I appeal to the NLFT cadres who are in hiding in Bangladesh to join the mainstream and refrain from resorting to violence, as guns cannot solve our problems. Together, we will raise our voices in Delhi for our demands," stated Pradyot.

He emphasized that this is not the time for internal fight, but a time for patience.

"We also need to enhance the functioning of the Tripura District Council. While we may be short on funds, when it comes to jobs, we must not only consider our assembly constituency, but the entire state of Tripura. The public has placed their trust in us, and it is our duty to deliver," he asserted.

Pradyot expressed his respect for everyone but clarified that he will support those who contribute meaningfully to the welfare of the indigenous people.

"To those who talk about constitutional and democratic principles, we do not oppose you, but what have you provided for us? You have been in power for the past 25 years and have not offered anything to us. You did not prioritize the welfare of the indigenous people of Tripura. Therefore, we will address our own problems first, and then we can discuss your concerns," he added.



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