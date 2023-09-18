In a heartwarming display of compassion and unity, Mustafa Sheikh, affectionately known as Jhumur and a prominent leader of the trans community in Udaipur under Gomati district, Tripura, came to the aid of a pregnant woman in distress.

Spotting the woman in agonizing pain on the roadside, Jhumur quickly rallied her dedicated team, including Mamata Sheikh, Puja Purkayastha, and Antara Purkayastha, to assist. Together, they relocated her to a safe residential area before seeking urgent medical attention at Tripura Sundari sub-divisional hospital at Udaipur.

Despite the doctor's referral to the District hospital at Tepania, who believed the delivery was still weeks away, fate had other plans. Within a mere 24 hours, the woman gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in the care of Jhumur and her remarkable team. Swift action led them to the Maharani Primary Health Centre for immediate care.

Upon learning of this extraordinary act of kindness, the Gomati District Child Welfare Committee swiftly intervened. Their dedicated ChildLine officials took custody of the newborn and her mother, ensuring their well-being.

Chairman of the District Child Welfare Committee, advocate Jhulan Chandra Das, emphasized the importance of following legal procedures.

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She said, "The trans persons who facilitated this delivery have every right to care for the child. We've provided guidance on the legal adoption process, and they've graciously agreed to entrust the child to ChildLine."



In a touching moment at the Child Welfare Committee office, Jhumur and her team bid farewell to the newborn, knowing she was now in capable hands.



The mother and her precious bundle of joy have since found comfort at the Sakhi One-Stop Centre, surrounded by caring professionals.