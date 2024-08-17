The Tripura government's Health Department has established an inquiry committee to investigate complaints related to dialysis services and to implement necessary measures to minimize the risk of patient death and morbidity during dialysis.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Kiran Gitte, conducted an inspection of the Dialysis Unit and Medicine Ward at GBP Hospital today.

A press release from Tripura Health department said that the ESKaG Sanjeevani Multispeciality Hospital has recently been commissioned to provide advanced dialysis services. In response to service-related complaints, the Chief Minister directed the Health Secretary to take appropriate action.

"To address these issues, the Health Secretary has mandated several improvements, including ensuring adequate staffing in the dialysis unit. The unit currently accommodates 22 patients simultaneously, with one technician assigned per three patients per shift. There are presently six technicians; the Health Secretary has ordered an increase to seven", said the press release.

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Additionally, instructions have been issued to address patient discomfort, such as shivering during dialysis, and to ensure the dialyzer is used only once. The ESKaG Sanjeevani Multispeciality Hospital staff are also directed to improve patient care.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty has mandated regular visits by nephrologists to the dialysis unit. During the visit to the medicine ward, the Health Secretary ordered the arrangement of additional beds and stand fans. Executive Engineer Nikhil Chandra Roy has been instructed to carry out necessary renovations in the Medicine Ward and Eye Department to increase bed availability through repairs and upgrades.

To address complaints about doctor availability, emphasis is being placed on providing sufficient medical staff. Samples of dialysis water have been sent to the DWS office to verify its quality, and the Infection Control Committee of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital has been directed to conduct bi-weekly inspections to reduce catheter infections.

An inquiry committee, led by Professor of Medicine Dr. Rajesh Kishore Devavarma, has been formed to investigate the complaints and implement measures to reduce risks associated with dialysis.