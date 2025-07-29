Tripura forms probe panel into student suicide on CM’s orders
Acting on the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, the Directorate of Secondary Education has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the alleged suicide of Trisha Majumder, a student of Sonarpur Class XII School in Barpathari, Belonia under South District.
Acting on the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, the Directorate of Secondary Education has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the alleged suicide of Trisha Majumder, a student of Sonarpur Class XII School in Barpathari, Belonia, under South District.
Officials from the Education Department said that the committee comprises Lisa Bardhan, Joint Director of Elementary Education; Kajal Kumar Bhowmik, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Secondary Education; and Sudip Sarkar, OSD at the Office of the District Education Officer, West.
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According to preliminary findings, the student may have taken the extreme step after reportedly being scolded by a teacher at the school.
However, officials have emphasised that a comprehensive inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
The committee has been asked to examine all aspects of the case and submit its report by Wednesday.
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