Tripura forms probe panel into student suicide on CM’s orders

Acting on the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, the Directorate of Secondary Education has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the alleged suicide of Trisha Majumder, a student of Sonarpur Class XII School in Barpathari, Belonia, under South District.

Officials from the Education Department said that the committee comprises Lisa Bardhan, Joint Director of Elementary Education; Kajal Kumar Bhowmik, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Secondary Education; and Sudip Sarkar, OSD at the Office of the District Education Officer, West.



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According to preliminary findings, the student may have taken the extreme step after reportedly being scolded by a teacher at the school.

However, officials have emphasised that a comprehensive inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The committee has been asked to examine all aspects of the case and submit its report by Wednesday.