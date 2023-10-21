Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday said that a 'Special Task Force' has been constituted by the Crime Branch of the Tripura Police to combat criminal groups and syndicates in the state.

“Tripura Police is performing a crucial duty in safeguarding society from the influence of anti-social elements and criminals. They work tirelessly day and night to ensure the safety of citizens. A 'Special Task Force' has been formed by the Crime Branch of the Tripura Police to take action against criminal groups and syndicates in the state,” stated Dr. Saha.



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Dr. Saha said this while attending the Police Commemoration Day at Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium of Police Lines in Arundhatinagar, Agartala today.



During the event, the Chief Minister noted that October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day across the country, a day dedicated to honouring the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

“The police should attentively listen to people's problems and make sincere efforts to resolve them. The state government is committed to a transparent policy. Therefore, actions should be carried out transparently so that people will remember them in the future,” emphasized Dr. Saha.