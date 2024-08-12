The Tripura Police have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from the Nandananagar area in Agartala city for entering the state illegally.

According to Officer-in-Charge of the New Capital Complex Police Station, Sushanta Deb, the police received information from local residents about individuals behaving suspiciously in the market.

“We were informed that some people were acting suspiciously in the Nandananagar market in Agartala. Acting on this tip-off, we went to the location and detained them. During interrogation, they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals who had entered Tripura illegally. We have arrested them and produced them before the court, seeking police remand,” said Deb.



Also Read: BSF IG orders enhanced security in Tripura’s riverine gaps amidst border tensions

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Kalam, Kamrul Jaman, Nabir Hossain, and Md. Jubayer.

In response to rising tensions along the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purusottam Das has mandated heightened security measures for the riverine gaps in Tripura. The directive comes following a comprehensive review of border security in North Tripura and Unakoti districts over August 9 and 10.

Arriving at Bagbasa helipad via BSF helicopter, IG Das was welcomed by DIG BSF Panisagar and other senior officers. His visit included inspections of various border outposts and interactions with Unit Commandants, Company Commanders, and troops stationed at these locations.