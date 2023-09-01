The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) on August 31 apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway Station.

Sources said that the Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Ranjan Bal (31), Hriday Das (27), Tuli Aktar (26) and Tahmina Sheikh (26) of Bangladesh.

“On interrogation, they stated they were in Indian territory near Madhupur area from Sepahijala district and they were going to Delhi. All apprehended persons were taken into custody”, said police.

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