The Government Railway Police at Agartala Railway Station, in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force, has apprehended four youths from Bihar and confiscated banned cough syrups valued at Rs 1.72 lakh.

According to GRP officials, they received a tip-off yesterday regarding the smuggling of banned cough syrup Eskuf.

"We received information that four youths might arrive at Agartala Railway Station carrying narcotics. Collaborating with the Railway Protection Force, we stationed ourselves at platform 2 awaiting the arrival of Kamlabati Express from Bihar. Our officers were dressed in plain clothes. Upon the train's arrival, four individuals matching the description were apprehended. Upon searching them, we recovered 345 banned Eskuf syrups worth Rs 1.72 lakh. They have been arrested and presented before the court to seek police remand for further interrogation," the official stated.

The detained individuals were identified as Uma Shankar Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Bijendra Kumar, and Nikesh Kumar.



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