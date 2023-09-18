Tripura Police on Monday will forward four women before the court who were arrested with cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh.

Police sources said that these four women were arrested in Jogendra Nagar Railway Station in Agartala with 22kgs of cannabis.

“In a significant breakthrough, we have arrested four women attempting to smuggle 22 kilograms of ganja, valued at over two lakh rupees, from Agartala to Bihar. The operation took place on Sunday, as police acted on a tip-off and intercepted the smugglers at Jogendra Nagar railway station premises, subsequently taking them into custody at the College Tilla police outpost” said police.

The source further said that they have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused women.



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