Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Gobinda Ballav Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala played a crucial role during the 1971 war by saving thousands of injured Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh.



The Chief Minister inaugurated the 63rd foundation day of AGMC & GBP Hospital, including the inauguration of the Super Specialty building, newly renovated pediatric ward & PICU, Geriatric Ward, and Female Medicine ward.



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“Previously, people only knew of IGM hospital, which was known as Victoria Memorial (VM) hospital in Agartala. When the number of patients started to increase, GB Pant Hospital was established in 1961. Many people claimed that the Manikya dynasty never did anything for Tripura, but it was Kirit Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur who donated the land for setting up this hospital. This hospital has gained many achievements and earned good names as well. Especially during the 1971 war, many injured Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh were treated in this hospital. The people of Bangladesh still remember the tireless efforts of the doctors who saved many Bangladeshis Muktijoddha. Even Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is aware of this, which is why she has a special affection for this state,” said Dr. Saha.



Dr Saha also mentioned that the present state government is committed to developing the overall healthcare system by introducing new medical facilities, ensuring that the people receive enhanced services.