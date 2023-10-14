Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated on Saturday that he will not remain silent if anyone attempts to seize control of the Northeast region and tries to alter the culture or rituals of the indigenous communities in this area.

Sangma, who was in Khumulwng of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to attend a mega rally of Tipra Motha, said, 'Many people have asked me why I am attending the Tipra Motha rally, and I have said I am going to Tripura to meet my Tiprasa brothers and sisters. I don’t need anyone’s permission to meet them.'

He further added, 'There are many indigenous communities in the Northeast, and if you look at our history, our indigenous leaders have been raising and addressing the issues of indigenous people for decades. The ideologies may differ, but the goal, agenda, and destination are the same, and many steps have been taken. Our people are raising their voices to safeguard this sacred land, to preserve and protect our culture and rituals, and to secure the future of the youth and women of this region.'



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Sangma emphasized that the leaders of the region have been advocating for future generations.

'We are not against anyone. We aim to coexist with everyone and seek the overall development of the Northeast within India. However, if anyone attempts to take away our sacred land or tries to alter our culture or rituals, and jeopardizes the future of our youth, we will not remain silent. We are patriots and will work for the country, but if anything wrong happens to our indigenous community, we will not remain silent. Have faith that one day you will succeed, and you must progress, as it will be beneficial for the future generations.'

He also called for unity among all indigenous communities in the Northeast region and assured that efforts will be made to raise their concerns in the parliament."