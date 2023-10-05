The GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College to introduce endoscopic brain surgery within their neurosurgery department.

Dr Sidda Reddy, a senior neurosurgeon at GBP Hospital, announced that they have already received official approval from higher authorities to acquire the necessary equipment for this purpose, as stated during the hospital's weekly press briefing.

Dr. Reddy emphasized the hospital's commitment to expanding its services in the neurosurgery department.



Also Read: Tripura: Installation of 30 MW small Hydro Power Plant Project begins in state

The doctor informed the reporters, "Initially, due to being a new department, certain procedures were unavailable at the hospital. However, we are progressively introducing new services. Presently, we have two neurosurgeons on board, and a proposal for establishing a second operation theatre is in progress. With an increase in staff, our department will be equipped to handle a greater number of surgeries. Additionally, the higher authorities have approved the introduction of brain endoscopy. If everything goes according to plan, we anticipate starting this procedure within the next two to three months."

He also provided statistics on the surgeries performed in the department since its inception in 2019.

"Over the last three years and eight months, we have successfully completed a total of 1,350 operations, encompassing procedures for brain tumours, spine surgeries, and other trauma care surgeries," Reddy stated.

Regarding the weekly OPD services, the senior doctor noted, "Due to a higher volume of emergency cases, our doctors dedicate additional time to attend to these critical patients."