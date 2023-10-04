Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha announced on Wednesday that Tripura Power Generation Limited (TPGL) has started work for the installation of 30-megawatt capacity small hydropower plants in various locations across the state.

Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating a workshop on "Energy Transition of Tripura" at Hotel Polo Tower today.

Inaugurating the workshop, organized by the Department of Power and the Asian Development Bank, the Chief Minister highlighted the global significance of renewable energy in fostering a clean environment and preserving resources for future generations.

"Our country is at the forefront of developing nations in raising socio-economic standards while maintaining environmental cleanliness. Our nation places great importance on the promotion and expansion of renewable energy. Renewable energy has become the most crucial factor and hope for preserving the pristine environment and plant resources for future generations. Recently, we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasize renewable energy at the G20 summit in Delhi," Dr Saha said.



Also Read: Tripura to host Durga idol immersion carnival on October 26, CM chairs preparatory meeting

During the event, he underscored the infrastructural advancements in the state, stating that the government has prioritized the establishment of renewable energy centres.

"Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has established 20-megawatt renewable energy plants in the state. Additionally, Tripura Power Generation Limited is undertaking 120-megawatt and 84-megawatt Combined Cycle Power Plant projects at Rokhiya and Baramura Power Plant, replacing the earlier 63-megawatt and 42-megawatt projects. TPGL has initiated the installation of 30-megawatt capacity small hydropower plants in various locations across Tripura," he reported.

He further informed that TREDA has set a target of generating 500 megawatts of renewable power by 2030, encompassing solar grid power, floating solar, canal solar, rooftop, micro tech solar, and other forms.



