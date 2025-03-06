The first National Lok Adalat of the year is set to be held across Tripura on March 8 (Saturday), offering a platform for quick and cost-free settlement of cases.

Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury said apart from the Tripura High Court, the Lok Adalat will take place in all district and sub-division court premises of the state.

According to official, a total of 21,247 cases will be taken up for disposal across 42 benches during the National Lok Adalat.



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The cases include 340 related to compensation for motor accidents, 3,509 concerning bank loan repayment, 1,245 associated with BSNL bill payments, and 15,815 cases under compensable criminal disputes (MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, Excise Act). Additionally, 260 cases of marital disputes, 52 cases related to cheque bounce, 10 concerning buyer's interest, 8 employment-related cases, and 5 civil matters will also be taken up for resolution.

“Notices have already been issued to the parties involved, allowing them to participate in pre-conciliation or settlement proceedings by contacting the respective District Legal Services Authority and Sub-division Legal Services Authority since March 3. Those who have received notices are also being assisted by Odhikar Mitragans (para-legal volunteers) to ensure a smooth resolution process”, she said.

Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, has appealed to all concerned individuals to take advantage of this opportunity for a swift and free settlement of their legal disputes.