G20 delegates are reaching Tripura on April 2 for the Science conclave for “Clean Energy for a Green Future” which is going to be held at International Fair Ground in Agartala.

As per a report from the Tripura government, the G 20 delegates are expected to visit Albert Ekka Park, Neermahal Palace, Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, Purbasha and Oxygen Park.

“The State Administration has taken several initiatives to beautify the city for welcoming the G – 20 delegates. Some of the works include installing the statue of Sachin Deb Barman at Albert Ekka Park, the beautification at Albert Ekka Park, the construction of a musical fountain at Kumaritila and beautifying the Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal Palace. The light and sound show has been set up in Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal Palace. City branding of Agartala and Sepahijala has been undertaken with the improvement of roads and footpaths”, the official said.

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He further said that at Neermahal ramps have been made using traditional saal wood. The cleaning of the lake as well as deploying 4 (four) new speed boats is an attraction that would showcase Tripura on a global platform as a preferred location for the tourist to visit in the future.

“G – 20 nations comprise of 85% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and ¾ of the world population. This entire group is one of the most influential as well as economically developed groups to lead the world and with India assuming its Presidency. Lot many initiatives are to be taken under the chairmanship of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Tripura is one of these 65 cities that were short-listed to bring the delegates to India.



The delegates would be coming by Chartered flight on 2nd April. Under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, the delegates would be received and welcomed at the Governor’s residence for a dinner. The Chief Minister also consented to meet the delegates in the State Guest House on 2nd April and lastly, he would grace the venue at Hapania as the chief inaugurator for the exhibition that will showcase more than 55 stalls”, the official said.

The Chief Minister with the Council's Minister would be welcoming the delegates at a gala dinner at Ujjayanta Palace.

The delegates would be planting the G-20 trees as a mark of friendship between Tripura and another comity of nations at Albert Ekka Park and Oxygen park during their stay in Tripura.