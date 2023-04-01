Days after Tripura, BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught watching obscene videos during an assembly session, Speaker of Assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen said he can’t take action until he receives a written complaint against the MLA.

Jadab Lal Nath, who was a CPI(M) worker, joined BJP in 2018. Nath had contested the election in 2018 against CPI(M) candidate and former Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath but lost the poll however in the 2023 Assembly poll he contested again and won from Bagbasa Assembly Constituency of Tripura’s North district.

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Sources from the Tripura legislative assembly informed that the incident took place on the second day of the assembly session which is on Monday.

However, the video of the BJP legislator watching sexual content during the Assembly session has now gone viral on social media since March 29 late at night.

Speaking on the issue, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen said, “I didn’t receive any complaint against the MLA. Without any written complaint how I can take action. I have seen many people have spoken on the issue in the media so I can’t take any action against any person based on the media reports. Without any written complaint it would be no possibility to take action. I have not received any complaint”.