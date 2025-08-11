Tripura girl enters International Book of Records by writing ‘Ram’ 36 times on jackfruit seed

Proving that determination and skill can make extraordinary feats possible, Tarnesha Das, a student from Salema in Tripura’s Dhalai district, has earned a place in the International Book of Records.

Tarnesha, hailing from Kakurchhara Sarkar Para in Salema, achieved the record by inscribing the name of Lord Ram 36 times on a single jackfruit seed measuring just 2 centimetres in length — all within two minutes. Officials from the International Book of Records verified her skills through an online video call before presenting her with the official certificate and medal.

The daughter of Piyush Kanti Das, Tarnesha described her joy and pride in representing not only Salema and the Kamalpur subdivision but the entire Dhalai district and Tripura state. This is not her first feat; in 2023, she entered the India Book of Records by mapping 21 countries on 21 lentil grains.



Also Read: Tripura: Show cause notice issued to assistant headmaster, 8 teachers for unauthorized absence from school

Tarnesha credited her success to her family’s constant support, guidance from her art teacher Rajib Rudra Pal, and encouragement from friends. She also used her achievement to highlight the importance of mobile phones for educational purposes, urging young people to focus on learning rather than excessive social media use.

Calling her recognition a matter of pride for Tripura, Tarnesha said her journey proves that extraordinary accomplishments can emerge from the smallest of places.