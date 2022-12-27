Ahead of the Assembly election in Tripura, the state government has announced a 12 per cent Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners.

Addressing a press conference on December 27 Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the state government has revised the pay scales from January 2018 based on the 7 CPC Pay matrix. Thereafter, the government has released upto 8 per cent DA and DR to its employees and pensioners from 1st July 2022.

“Despite the very serious shortage of resources, the state government has considered releasing further instalments of DA/DR at the rate of 12% with immediate effect from December 2022. After the release of this 12 per cent instalment of DA/DR, the total release of DA/DR December 2022 stands at 20 per cent”, he said.

Finance Minister Jishnu Dev Varma who was also present during the press conference said that a total of 1,04,600 regular employees and about 80,800 pensioners will benefit from this increase in an instalment of DA/DR.

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“In addition, the State Government has taken a major decision, to substantially increase the compensation for the hard work done by the DRWS/ MRWS PTWs/ Contingent etc. workers. There is over 50% increase in their remuneration or wages from the existing rate”, he said.

Dev Varma also said that over 8600 DRW/Contingent/Monthly rated/ Part-time etc. workers will benefit from this increase in their monthly remuneration.

“Both these decisions of the Government will put an additional amount of around Rs. 120 Cr per month and Rs 1440 crore per annum in the hands of employees and pensioners benefitting more than 1,94,000 persons and families in the state”, he said.

“We want the maximum benefit to the maximum people. And our government is working in that direction and applying the same method in every scheme of the government. We want to be this decision as a benchmark decision of the government”, he added.