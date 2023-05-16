Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha stated that the BJP-led government in the state is dedicated to addressing the fundamental issues faced by the general public and farmers.

While inaugurating the distribution of spices through the Public Distribution Service (PDS) at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha conveyed his gratitude to the minister and officials of the Food, Civil Supply, and Public Distribution for introducing this initiative.

“"It would not have been possible without them. I am pleased to see that all the ration dealers have come together to address their issues under one roof.



Even when I was the BJP state president, they approached me with their problems, and later, as the Chief Minister, they continued to do so. However, it is good to see that they now have a platform to collectively voice their concerns. Our government is committed to solving problems rather than creating them. We are a people-oriented government, focused on resolving their issues. The formation of our government was driven by the desire to solve people's problems," said the Chief Minister. To solve the problem of people we have formed the government”, said Chief Minister.

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He further emphasized that his government is transparent and has been working diligently over the past five years to address challenges and solve problems.



"Going forward, ration shops will offer approximately four types of spices. We are following the 'local for vocal' slogan of Prime Minister Modi, ensuring that local companies benefit through e-tendering. We encourage investors to invest in the state, as the connectivity has improved. We have also implemented various policies for investors. With the upcoming Maitri Setu and the development of national highways, as well as increased air connectivity, the face of Tripura will soon change. We are working towards making Tripura, 'Srestha Tripura'," added CM Dr Saha.

Since the formation of the BJP government in Tripura, the number of women-run ration shops has increased to 290.

"There are currently 137 food warehouses in 59 locations. From 2018 until now, the government has procured 1.71 lakh MT of paddy with an MSP worth Rs 327 crore, demonstrating our commitment to supporting farmers," stated the Chief Minister.

CM Dr Saha also commended Food, Civil Supply, and Public Distribution Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for his tireless efforts in developing the PDS system.