Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on April 29 said that the present government led by BJP is committed to solving the basic problem of people.

"The present government led by Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to solving the basic problems of common people. This government wants to bring good governance to every family of the state with the aim of 'Good governance in every home'. Apart from this, the state government wants to implement the promises which they made to the people of the state ahead of the assembly elections to build a better Tripura", said Chief Minister Dr Saha

A day after his visit to Delhi, the chief minister again hold a meeting with the common people to aware of the basic issues which the public are facing in their daily life.

One of the duties and responsibilities of the chief minister is to know about people's problems and solve them properly.

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For the past few weeks, Chief Minister Professor Dr Manik Saha has been meeting people regularly whenever he gets time.

During the meeting, he learns about the various problems of people.

On Saturday morning too, the Chief Minister met the common people at his official residence in Agartala where the people have flagged various common issues.

Top officials of the state administration, including the Chief Minister, became aware of the problems of the people.

Later, the Chief Minister said, "Our government is constantly working to solve the various problems of the people. In order to deliver the government more simply to the citizens, today I came to know about the various problems of the people in my official residence. I direct the officials of the concerned departments to take necessary steps to resolve these issues properly".

During the meeting with the people on this day, Chief Minister's Office Secretary PK Chakraborty, Health Department Secretary Dr Debashis Basu and other officials were present.

