All the State Government Offices and educational institutions across the state of Tripura will remain closed till 2:30 PM on 22 January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

This significant event has led to the closure of all government offices and educational institutions in the state until 2:30 PM, allowing employees and students to partake in the festivities.

The Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Asim Saha, issued the order in alignment with the widespread observance of this ceremony across India.



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The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is the consecration of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya, is a momentous cultural and religious milestone that has prompted several states and central government bodies to announce similar holidays or half-day closures.

The Department of Personnel and Training announced that all central government offices would also be closed for half a day on January 22, underscoring the national importance of the event.

This temple is not only a symbol of India's rich heritage but is also envisioned as an inspiration for the country to lead the world once again.

The celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha is a reflection of India's deep-rooted cultural values and the reverence held for Lord Ram, whose appeal transcends geographical boundaries.