In view of the monsoon season, the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury chaired a review meeting to maintain the stock of food and fuel and prevent artificial crises.

Speaking with reporters, Minister Chowdhury said that the monsoon has already arrived in the state, and thus a review meeting was held today with IOCL, the Food Department, the Transport Department, and traders.

"As the monsoon has started, we have previously observed how connectivity between Tripura and Assam was disrupted, which severely impacted the public and the import of essential commodities, causing a sudden price rise. Keeping these issues in mind, we have conducted a review meeting to ensure that there will be no artificial crisis or price rise of essential commodities during this monsoon season. Our department has carried out a series of drives and issued fines where necessary. We aim to ensure the availability and controlled pricing of all essential items so that people do not face any problems," he said.



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The Minister mentioned that the state has sufficient stocks of fuel and food grains.

"The rail line has faced some issues due to the rain but was not damaged and was repaired immediately by NFR. Due to the geographical location of the state, road communication is often interrupted during this time. The department has taken advanced measures to ensure the normal supply of petroleum products, LPG cylinders, and essential commodities during the monsoon season. The State Food Department has taken steps to prevent the price of essential commodities from increasing in the market and to prevent the black market of essential commodities in case of traffic disruptions due to natural calamities during the monsoon season. Keeping these issues in mind, there is no shortage of daily essential food in the state during the rainy season, and the price of goods does not increase through the black market," he added.