In response to the unfortunate incident of political violence resulting in the loss of a precious life, the Tripura Government has taken a decision by establishing a dedicated committee to extend support to the affected family, said Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

The statement of Chief Minister Saha came after he visited the residence of Late Tapan Bhowmik in Agartala who died after miscreants had attacked him during post poll violence.

Speaking with reporters, CM Dr Saha said, “When the results of Assembly election declared, miscreants have brutally attacked Tapan Bhowmik a dedicated and committed karyakarta of BJP. He sustained severe injuries and later succumbed on his injuries. The identities of the assailants have been identified as members of the Communist party, leaving no doubt as to their affiliation. Police are actively investigating the matter, and it has come to our attention that some of the individuals involved have already been granted bail. We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. The law will take its rightful course, and all individuals involved in this heinous incident will face appropriate legal consequences”.

The CM further said in accordance with the principles and norms of BJP, they have provided a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved family of Tapan Bhowmik.

“While we acknowledge that this financial assistance cannot fill the void left by his untimely demise, it serves as a token of our solidarity and support during this difficult time. We deeply regret any delays that may have occurred during the process. Moreover, our government recognizes the need to go beyond immediate financial assistance. We are committed to providing long-term support to the affected family and have decided to explore opportunities for offering government jobs to eligible members of the family”, said CM.

He said to ensure a comprehensive and empathetic approach towards individuals affected by political violence, the Tripura Government has formed a dedicated committee.

“This committee will evaluate the specific needs and requirements of affected families and devise appropriate measures to provide support, both immediate and long-term. Our government is fully committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of its citizens, particularly those who have suffered due to political violence”, he added.

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