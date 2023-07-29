In a significant move aimed at creating a drug-free society and state, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on July 29 urged the Judiciary to adopt a holistic approach and take a strict stance in bail matters, considering the stringent provisions of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Cross Border Organized Crimes’ at Tripura Judicial Academy in Agartala, Chief Minister said drug abuse and its menace have become a major social concern not only in our country but all over the world along with Tripura.

Dr Saha said that in Tripura which is also not exceptional, the problem of the drug causes alarming since the state is surrounded on three sides by the international border with Bangladesh.



“The drug smugglers are using the international borders as their safe corridor for various reasons. Illicit drug trafficking and abuse is a serious concern since its poses significant health challenges besides ruining future generations. The younger generation is easily vulnerable to the menace of being easily lured to drugs be it for excitement and curiosity”, the Chief Minister said.



Also Read: Tripura receives Rs 339.35 crore boost for rural housing under PMAY-Gramin

He said that the introduction and use of synthetic drugs leading to HIV/AIDS has added a new dimension to the issue of drug abuse.

“Narcotic trade is also a great threat to the society, safety, and security of the country. It is one of the biggest sources of income for terrorist and anti-national elements. Such black money is used by the terrorist for procuring weapons to use in their terror activities”, Dr Saha said.

He said that in Tripura after the change of guards in 2018, the state government have declares Zero Tolerance to Drugs trafficking to make the state drug-free.

The Chief Minister further informed that there is a substantial increase in detaining Rohingya of Bangladesh in 2023.

“Continuous efforts are being taken by the Tripura Police, BSF, and GRP to nab the illegal Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya. A Special investigation team has been formed to find links to human trafficking as illegal Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya travel to other states through Tripura. However the problem of human trafficking is not alarming in our state”, he said.

Saying that the judiciary has also a great to play in curving the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, Chief Minister said, “Even though thousands of cases may be registered and investigated under NDPS Act but unless strict view in regard to bail is taken and the conviction rate is increased, we may not be able to eradicate the problem from its roots. I urge upon the Judiciary to take a holistic approach to and strict view in bail matters keeping in mind the stringent provision of NDPS Act so that we can make our society and state drug-free”, he added.