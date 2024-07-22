The Sepahijala District Administration of Tripura has issued show-cause notices to 39 government employees for not following office timings properly.

Speaking with reporters, Sepahijala District Magistrate Sidharth Shiv Jaiswal, IAS, said that the intention of the show cause notice is to ensure punctuality and proper job performance so that the public does not face any issues and can receive benefits.

“There is a specific time set by the government for employees, and the government expects that employees should follow these timings so that they can dedicate their time to public service. Keeping this principle in mind, we have appealed to government officials, and employees to maintain their timings and work accordingly,” said the DM.



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He mentioned that employees in the District Magistrate’s Office, Sub-divisional Magistrate’s Office, and the office of the Block Development Officer have been served show cause notices.

“We also have a biometric system for attendance, and we observed that some employees are arriving late and not adhering to the set timings. Therefore, we issued show-cause notices to 39 employees. The intention of the show cause notice is to ensure punctuality and proper job performance so that the public does not face any issues and can receive benefits. Public service should be more efficient and timely. We have received some replies to the show cause notices, and based on their responses, we are taking appropriate steps,” he added.

