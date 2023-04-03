Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on April 3 said that his government is contemplating producing ‘Green Hydrogen’ using bamboo in the state.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon after inaugurating an Exhibition on G-20 Conclave at International Fair Ground at Hapania in Agartala, CM Dr Saha said that the state government would seek financial help from the Central government that has already allocated Rs 10, 000 crores for green hydrogen energy production.

“We had a held a meeting on Bamboo and laying stress on the bamboo industry. Based on bamboo we can do so many things. The purpose of this conclave is to explore innovative solutions that can help in tackling climate change while providing access to clean energy sources. We are already working on renewable energy like solar, and biomass. We are also working on generating ‘Green Hydrogen’ for renewable energy from bamboo. In this conclave, we are giving stress on producing of ‘Green Hydrogen’ from Bamboo. Several scientists in our country and also by foreign delegates during the G-20 conclave have suggested that we should give more emphasis on green hydrogen”, CM Dr Saha said.

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He said that as generating wind energy is not feasible and the Tripura government is working on solar energy and already 107-megawatt solar energy the state government are generating.

“We have already set up 18 microgrid stations in rural hamlets. Total 274 micro grids stations are in the pipeline. Under bio mass around 2, 500 families have covered but now the main agenda is ‘Green Energy’. Whatever is being discussed here in the conclaves will be collectively placed and later area-specific suitable projects will be initiated”, the CM said.

He hoped that the state government should start producing ‘Green energy’ by the end of this year or at the start of next year.

Around 150 delegates including from China, Argentina, Russia, the USA, UK, Brazil Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Morocco, Tanzania, and Ethiopia are participating in the G-20 summit in Tripura. Apart from them, many scientists of India is participating in this G-20 along with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Science and Technology, NITI Ayog, Ministry of Finance, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister, and some of the NGS along with Research Institution dealing with clean and renewal energy also participating.

Apart from this the CM has also informed that so many investors have arrived here in Tripura from other states of the country and from foreign countries who have expressed to invest here on E-vehicles, hospitals, Food Processing, Tourism, IT, Pharmaceutical, Bamboo, tea, rubber, Agar and etc.



