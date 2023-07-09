Animesh Debbarma, the Leader of Opposition in Tripura and Tipra Motha MLA, criticized the ruling BJP government in Tripura for the inadequate budget allocated for the overall development of the state in the 2023-24 financial year.

Debbarma specifically pointed out the neglect of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which received only 2.07 per cent of the state budget.

Addressing a press conference, Debbarma said the capital budget for 2023-24 Financial Years should be much higher than the revenue budget as the state need more infrastructures for hospital, schools and etc and this year’s budget is too low for development.

Addressing a press conference, Debbarma emphasized the need for a higher capital budget for the 2023-24 Financial Years in order to support the development of essential infrastructure such as hospitals and schools. He expressed disappointment over the inadequate allocation of funds for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Debbarma stated, "TTAADC is responsible for local governance, and for the past two years, we have been highlighting the financial deprivation faced by the TTAADC. Approximately 35% of the population resides in the TTAADC, and accordingly, around 35% of funds should be allocated to support its development. However, this year the state government has only allocated Rs 672 crores, which amounts to a mere 2.7% of the total budget of Rs 27,654.4 crores."

He further mentioned that the state government officials have been questioning the lack of progress in the TTAADC and accusing the district council administration of widespread corruption.

Animesh countered these claims by saying, "Without sufficient funds, how can corruption take place? Out of the Rs 672 crores budget, Rs 580 crores will be allocated for salaries and pensions, leaving a meager Rs 92 crores for development. We have 25 departments, and even if we allocate Rs 1 crore to each department, that amounts to only Rs 25 crores. Moreover, we have to maintain 1183 km of roads, for which the government has allocated a mere Rs 5 crore under the Public Works Department (PWD). How are we supposed to accomplish this?"

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