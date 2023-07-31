The Tripura Health Department has made mandatory testing of dengue for Bangladesh travellers coming to Tripura after the state detected 75 positive cases.

Speaking with India Today NE Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, Dr Supriya Mallik said that so far 75 positive cases of Dengue positive were detected especially in Sepahijala district and in West District.

“Maximum cases of dengue were reported in Dhanpur under Sepahijala district. Some sporadic cases were also detected in Indoria and Dhanpur Village under Sepahijala district such cases were detected. Around 28 persons were referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala as their condition was a little bit critical but they are now stable. Meanwhile, we have shifted one person to ICU as his condition was unstable but now the patient started recovering. Yesterday one in Mohanpur and three in Kanchanmala under West District were detected”, said the health department official.



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He further said that the health department has made mandatory testing of dengue of Bangladeshi nationals coming into Tripura through various Integrated Check Posts.

“We have intensified our health camp. And dengue tests were made mandatory in Srimantapur, Belonia and in Akhaura Integrated check posts. We are taking samples of Bangladeshi nationals”, the health official added.

While another health official from Sepahijala district that they have started visiting door-to-door to check on the status of people suffering from fever.