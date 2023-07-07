Amidst ruckus by Opposition Political Parties, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on July 7 tabled a budget of Rs 27654.4 crore with a deficit of Rs 611.3 crores for the 2023-24 Financial Year.

On the budget, Finance Minister Singha Roy said that State Economy is growing at a very high rate.



“During 2022-23, the growth of State GSDP was about 8.80 per cent against the 7.20 per cent growth at the national level. During the current year (FY 2023-24) State Economy is estimated to grow at about 8 % (against growth of 6-6.5% at the National level). The budget is inclusive, futuristic and growth-oriented. It has something or other for every section of the society whether it is Women, Students, Youth, Transgenders, Janajati, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, Minorities, Employees, Pensioners and Public as a whole”, said the Finance Minister.

He said the total Budget size is Rs. 27,654.40 Crore while the Capital Expenditure is projected at Rs. 5358.70 crore.



Also Read: Tripura CM terms budget 2023-24 as inclusive and future-oriented

The Budget has announced 13 new schemes including Mukhayamantri Jana Arogya Yojana for Universal Health (Rs 59 Cr), Mukhyamantri Integrated Crop Management Programme (Rs 10 Cr), Mukhyamantri Sports Development Scheme (Rs 8 Cr), Mukhyamantri Tribal Development Mission (Rs 30 Cr), CM-SATH Scheme for Scholarship to Student Achievers (Rs3Cr), MukhyamantriDakhyata UnnayanPrakalpa for skilling the youth for jobs (Rs 50 Cr) and Mukhyamantri Nagar UnnayanPrakalpa (Rs 120 Cr).

The Budget also has provisions for preparing the State for the future by way of (a) setting up a Centre for Excellence Artificial Intelligence (AI)' which will help the State Government to use Al in public services and good governance and Setting up a new Directorate of Good Governance for Susashan' and improving governmental productivity for ease of living.

“The budget builds on the development and welfare schemes/ works taken by the State Government during the last five years. It continues to focus on capital expenditure and investment in social & economic Infrastructure. More than Rs. 5350 Cr have been provided in the budget for capital expenditure on roads, buildings, hospitals, schools, offices, power, irrigation etc”, said the minister.



