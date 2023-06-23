Tripura Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, on June 23, said that the state government would take measures to eliminate the practice of private tuition in order to relieve students of the excessive burden of education.

Saha made this statement while inaugurating nursery classes, a tinkering laboratory, and a drinking water purifier, and felicitating the top scorers of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE ) 2023 at MTB Girls' HS School in Agartala.

He also highlighted that private tuition is not prevalent in any state other than Tripura and West Bengal.

Saha further claimed that during his time in Lucknow, he discovered that no such system of private tuition existed there, yet students were still able to achieve good percentages without relying on private tutoring.

“It is very unfortunate to see that government teachers are engaging in private tuition in an unregulated manner in their houses, inconveniencing guardians who have to wait for hours on end for their children. Our government would take decisive action to stop such practices”, said Saha.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is investing funds into the overall development of the education sector, aiming to provide high-quality education to students in a clean and hygienic environment.

"We will engage in discussions with educationists to explore alternative methods of learning that do not necessitate private tuition, as it only adds an additional burden. This unsustainable situation cannot continue. While legal measures will be taken, not all problems can be solved through legislation alone. We must collaborate with teachers to understand their needs and ascertain whether they are committed to making 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura'. Our objective is for our students to enhance the reputation of Tripura. The current circumstances are causing mental issues for students, and we have observed that many of them are struggling due to this additional burden. We must address these issues by consulting psychologists, educationists, physiotherapists, and doctors," expressed Saha.

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