As the protest erupted over the alleged sexual harassment of a student at Tripura Central University, the varsity authority has sent Assistant Professor Dr Bhupesh Debbarma on leave until further orders.

A case was registered against Assistant Professor Dr Bhupesh Debbarma of the Department of Philosophy for allegedly sexually harassing and passing sexual comments on a student during viva exams.

An order copy from Tripura Central University reads that the University authority has received a complaint of sexual harassment against Dr Bhupesh Debbarma, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Tripura University from a student of the Department of Sociology.



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“The University authority has referred this complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee of the University to enquire into the said complaint. The said Committee has initiated its proceedings and in accordance with section 9 (e), (d) of the UGC (Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of women employees and Students in Higher Educational Inannations) Regulations, 2015 recommends in the interest of impartial enquiry into the complaint, the University authority directs Dr Bhupesh Debbarma, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Tripura University to proceed on leave with immediate effect until further order”, the order reads.

The order further stated that the University authority also directed Dr Bhupesh Debbarma, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Tripura University not to leave the station and to make himself available for enquiry as and when called, the University authority further debars Dr Bhupesh Debbarma, Assistant Professor from entering the University premises during the leave period except when asked to appear before the relevant Committees when called. This is issued with the approval of the authority of Tripura University”, the order reads.