The Tripura government has decided to fill 469 vacant posts in different departments.

Cabinet spokesperson and Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the state cabinet, in meetings held on June 13 and 15, has approved the appointment of 469 personnel across various departments.

“Among the 469 approved posts, the Health and Family Welfare Department will see a significant boost with the recruitment of 226 General Duty Medical Officers (Grade-4), 16 Super Specialty Medical Officers (Grade-3), and 172 Specialist Medical Officers (Grade-4). Additionally, the Fire and Emergency Services Department will recruit 49 Sub-Officers (Group-C). The recruitment process for these positions will be conducted through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC)”, he told reporters.



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Furthermore, the minister informed that the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs will appoint 6 Food Sub-Inspectors (Group-C) through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT).

“In a related development, the cabinet has decided to re-employ 67 retired police officers. This move aims to facilitate the opening of immigration facilities at Nishchintapur Railway Station, Sabroom ICP, and Agartala Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, following recommendations from the Central Government”, he added.