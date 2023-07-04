The Animal Resource Department Development (ARDD) Minister, Sudhangshu Das, on July 4 announced that significant efforts have been made to enhance the production of high-quality cattle fodder in the state.

"Efforts have been made to produce high-quality cattle fodder in the state. Government-owned vacant land, forest areas, and government farms will be utilized for fodder production," said the Minister after flagging off a 5,000-liter capacity insulated road milk tanker at Gomati Dairy premises.

This tanker will enable the transportation of milk from Bulk Milk Cooler Centers (BMC) at 4°C, ensuring the quality of milk is maintained and preventing spoilage. The implementation of this program is carried out by Gomati Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited.

During the inaugural function, ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das highlighted that based on the calculations for 2022-23, there is a shortage of approximately 85 thousand metric tons of milk in the state.

"To address this deficiency, farmers in the state should be encouraged to rear cows in a healthy manner. Therefore, the government has initiated measures to produce high-quality cattle fodder within the state," said Das.

He further mentioned that under the "Unnato GoDhan Prokolpo" scheme, aimed at increasing milk production in the state, around 27,000 female calves have been born thus far.

"Milk procurement centers will be established in all districts of the state to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their milk. Milk is an invaluable component for human physical development. An increase in milk production will generate employment opportunities and bridge the milk shortage," added the Minister.

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