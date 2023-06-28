The Tripura government has announced that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, five convicted prisoners who have completed 66 per cent of their sentence and have demonstrated good conduct will be released on August 15.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Tapash Roy, the secretary of the prisons under the Home (Jail) Department said that there are currently 14 correctional facilities in Tripura including the central correctional home. Among these 14 the total capacity is 2,365 inmates.

“At present, there are 1,335 convicts in various correctional facilities in the state. The correctional facilities provide all kinds of facilities including medical facilities to the inmates. Apart from this, medical camps are sometimes organized in the districts”, he said.



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He said that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrita Mahotsav, as per the instructions of the Central Government, an initiative has been taken to release the convicted prisoner of the state who has completed 66 per cent of their sentence and is found to be good in their behaviour.

“5 such convicted prisoners will be released in two phases on 15th August”, said the official.

In the press conference, the secretary said that like other departments, initiatives have been taken to make all the activities of the prison paperless.

Already some of the functions of the office have been made paperless.

He said that the Department is providing compensation to victims of various crimes including rape, and domestic violence under the Victim Compensation Act.