TET- qualified teachers have withdrawn their stir as Tripura’s government assured to appoint them in a phased manner before Durga puja.

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath promised a delegation of TET-qualified applicants that their appointments will be made gradually before the Durga puja.

There are now 3,621 individuals in the state who have passed the TET and are qualified to be appointed as teachers for grades 1 to 8.

Hundreds of TET qualified candidates on Saturday surrounded the Education minister’s residence seeking appointment of all the TET qualified teachers in one-go.

A delegation of the TET qualified candidates was called to meet the Education minister to put forward their demand.

Nath, after meeting the delegation said that the government is keen to appoint the TET qualified teacher in a phased before Durga puja because the government schools are having shortage of teaching staff.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister is in Telangana to attend BJP’s national executive meeting.

Noting that the government is not going to recruit all the TET qualified teachers in one go because this kind of recruitment is not done in the country, the Education minister said he would take up the issue (TET qualified candidates) with Chief Minister Manik Saha once he returns.

Nath further added that the recruitment process of teachers has already started and 600 in the first phase would be appointed. Also the demonstrators are demanding appointment of all TET qualified candidates at a time but it is not possible Nath added.

Nath said that the state is having shortage of teachers after sacking of 10,323 teachers around two years back following a Supreme Court order.

The Education department will find a solution to the present problem facing the TET qualified candidates after consultation with the chief minister and the Finance department, he said.