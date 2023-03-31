The Tripura High Court has directed the then West District Magistrate Dr Sailesh Kumar Yadav, IAS to furnish a detailed report by April 11 on what basis he has carried out a raid in two wedding events in 2019 despite having valid permission for the ceremony amidst Covid.

Speaking with India Today NE exclusively, senior advocate Purushottam Roy Barman said that after the incident the high court constituted a three members committee including a retired Judicial officer and more two officers of state administration who have been found guilty of grave misconduct.

“The then West District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav, IAS, has carried out a raid in two wedding ceremonies in 2019. Later, after a PIL was filed with the High Court, the court has constituted a three members investigation committee including a retired Judicial officer and more two officers of state administration which have found Dr Sailesh as guilty of grave misconduct”, the advocate said.

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He said that video footage of the incident has also been submitted before the court.

“We have also submitted video footage before the court. Yesterday the court has seen all the video footage in the presence of lawyers from both sides. After observing all the things the High Court has directed Dr Sailesh to answer on how amidst covid he entered wedding halls used slang language, physically assaulted the priest, bride, groom, and other guests, and behaved rudely. He has been directed to give answers in a detailed affidavit by April 11. The committee has recorded the statement of 17 witnesses. Despite having valid permission for the wedding ceremony the then DM Dr Sailesh entered with full force and tore down the permission paper.

It is reported that the video footage in this regard was witnessed by Hon'ble Chief Justice (Acting) T Amarnath Gaur and Justice Arindam Lodh in open court on Thursday. The video footage was shown on two LED screens in front of all the lawyers present in the courtroom, including the lawyers of both sides and the Advocate General.