The opposition political parties in Tripura have demanded strict action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath after a video of him allegedly watching obscene videos during an assembly session has gone viral on social media.

MLA Jadab Lal Nath has won from Bagbassa Assembly constituency of Tripura’s North district in the year 2023 Assembly election.

Reacting on the matter, the leader of the opposition and MLA of TIPRA Motha, Animesh Debbarma said that the chair where the MLA Nath was sitting needs to be sacred by washing it with Ganga Jal and then reinstated in its place.

Also Read: Tripura: 'Mistakenly’ obscene videos appeared on the phone says BJP MLA

“We condemned the incident. In 2012 one BJP MLA in Karnataka was caught while watching blue films and later he tendered his resignation and accepted his fault. The same year same incident took place in Gujarat. Despite not raising issues of the public in the sacred assembly the MLA was watching blue films. We strongly condemned it. I have no problem if he wants to watch porn videos in his private space. That is not under my authority. But this is not the place to watch it that too during a session in Assembly. His act not only tarnished the image of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he said.

Demanding punitive action against the accused MLA, Animesh said, “We also demanded to the Speaker to take action against Jadab Lal Nath. Want to tell the speaker to carry out an investigation and should be barred from attending assembly sessions for at least six years”, the TIPRA MLA Said.

While, CPIM MLA and state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “How a senior leader and MLA of BJP can do such things? BJP Minister Ratan Lal Nath has praised him so many times. We know him very well. He is a corrupt person and when he was with CPIM for his behaviour and corruption he was expelled. This is nothing new for us what he did. Anyway, we will wait for the step which would be taken by Speaker and his party. Whatever he did has tarnished the name of state and assembly”.

Congress MLA and president of PCC Birajit Sinha also echoed the same and demand strict action against him.