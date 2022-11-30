The Health and Family Welfare Department of Tripura has directed all the District Magistrates to close down the units of Package Drinking Water without having both FSSAI License and BIS Certification and asked them to submit a detailed report by 3rd December.

The order of the state government came after Chief Justice (acting) T Amarnath Goud and Justice SG Chattopadhyay passed an order based on PIL.

“…..Chief Secretary, Government of to delegate Tripura is directed to delegate all the District Collectors of the State of Tripura to Inspect the water manufacturing unit in their jurisdiction and get duly satisfied with regard to their license, hygienic conditions and whether the water is consumable or not by collecting the samples and also obtain a report from the concerned laboratory with regard to the standard of water and submit the same before this court by the next date of hearing. The said report along with photographs of inspection be placed before this court….The Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura in the form of affidavit providing details of the said inspection”, the order reads.

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After the order of the High Court, the state government directed all the District Magistrates to close down the Manufacturing units of Package Drinking Water without having both FSSAI License and BIS Certification.

“Pursuant to the directive of the High Court of Tripura in the aforementioned case, the Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura has desired to delegate all the District Collectors of the State of Tripura to inspect the water manufacturing unit in their jurisdiction and submit a report as per the High Court…..Now, you are directed to close down the Manufacturing units of Package Drinking Water without having both FSSAI License and BIS Certification. The action is taken report (ATR) to be submitted as per format to the office of the Directorate of Family Welfare & P.M, Govt. of Tripura, Agartala by 3rd December 2022 positively for onward transmission before the Hon'ble High Court of Tripura”, the order of the state government reads.